Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,770 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 176.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246,462 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $61.37.

