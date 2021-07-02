Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,678. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

