Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.29. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,271. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $76.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

