Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $502,470.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSCC traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

