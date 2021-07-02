Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) PT Raised to C$25.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LGO opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

