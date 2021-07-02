Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $89.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

