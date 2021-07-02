Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $886.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

