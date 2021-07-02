KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.39. KVH Industries shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 65,867 shares.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $3,288,238. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

