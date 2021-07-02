Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KUBTY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $102.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

