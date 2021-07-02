Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE KEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 198,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,023. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

