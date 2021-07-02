Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of KOP opened at $32.48 on Friday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

