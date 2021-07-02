Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.21. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.