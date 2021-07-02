Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
