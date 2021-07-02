Klimatas Achieves Market Cap of $5,524.95 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,524.95 and $94.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.