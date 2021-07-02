Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $132.11 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00168108 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,200.36 or 1.00157773 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,609,582,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,024,135 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

