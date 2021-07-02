KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

