Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Trading 0.2% Higher

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 24,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIII)

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

