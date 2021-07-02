Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.78.

KMP.UN opened at C$20.27 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$20.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

