Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.