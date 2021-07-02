KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

