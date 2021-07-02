KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,417,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

