KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce $12.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.52 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $33.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,225 shares of company stock worth $88,036 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,302. The stock has a market cap of $441.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.37. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

