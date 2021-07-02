Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

KAJMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Kajima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KAJMY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

