K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) Insider Brian Miller Buys 73,900 Shares

K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) insider Brian Miller purchased 73,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$22,835.10 ($16,310.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

About K2fly

K2fly Limited offers technical assurance enterprise software in Australia. The company provides asset management, and software and integration consulting services; and sells owned and third party software for the asset management and asset intensive industries. Its software solutions include Infoscope land management system that delivers stakeholder, tenement, cultural heritage, native title, and environmental management solutions, as well as full life cycle ground disturbance process; and RCubed, a cloud-based platform, which enables mineral resource and reserve governance, compliance and reporting.

