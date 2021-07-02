Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 72,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81. Jupai has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.