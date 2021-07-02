Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,680. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 49,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.