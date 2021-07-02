JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JCGI opened at GBX 709.94 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £583.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456.98 ($5.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 665.93.

