JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,803 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Omnicell worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Omnicell by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 193.11, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.