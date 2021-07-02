JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $76.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

XOM opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

