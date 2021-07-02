JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $577,203.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,137 shares of company stock worth $256,357. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

