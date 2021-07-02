JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $8.97 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 433,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Canaan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

