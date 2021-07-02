JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1,243.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,494 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 366,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.48 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $226,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,058. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

