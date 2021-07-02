JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.27 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $677.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

