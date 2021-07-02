JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $344,219. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.