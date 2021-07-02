JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 16,252 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $151.42 and a 1 year high of $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.01.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

