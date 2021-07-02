JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €200.00 ($235.29) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €189.42 ($222.84).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €178.18.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.