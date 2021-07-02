John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

