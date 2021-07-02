John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
HTD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 90,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,274. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
