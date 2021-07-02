Joerg Wittenberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$17.16 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

