JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $57.56

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $55.14. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 7,644 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.