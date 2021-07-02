Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

