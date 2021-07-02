Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.