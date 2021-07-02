Jeneq Management LP Invests $37.98 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,981,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 8.9% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,856.06.

MELI traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,547.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,438.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,978.03 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

