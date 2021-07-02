JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $28.91 Average PT from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

