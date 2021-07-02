Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

