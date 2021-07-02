Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

WBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

WBK stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

