Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.80 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.80 ($10.35) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.86 ($9.25).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.71. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.