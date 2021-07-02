JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.44 on Monday. JD.com has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 111.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 154,681 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

