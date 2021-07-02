Jason Mironov Sells 29,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1,284.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.