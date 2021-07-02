James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Tuesday. James Fisher and Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 977.56.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.