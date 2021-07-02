James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Tuesday. James Fisher and Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 977.56.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.