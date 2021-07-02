Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

CDNA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. 11,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,877. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.92 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.